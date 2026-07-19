Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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19.07.2026 11:05:00
Even With Tesla Under $400, I'd Still Rather Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in July
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has slipped below $400, and plenty of investors see the pullback as a bargain on a future robotaxi empire. I understand the appeal, but with July cash to put to work, I would rather own a consumer growth story I have far more conviction in: Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA).Image source: Getty Images.Tesla's recent drop is worth understanding before moving on. The company actually delivered a strong quarter on volume, beating expectations, yet the stock sank anyway. Investors zeroed in on the less flattering details: shrinking profit margins as Tesla leaned on discounts and inventory to move cars, months of declining sales in its home North American market, and heavy spending on autonomy and robotics that is squeezing cash flow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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