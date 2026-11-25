As of market close on Nov. 20, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB) is up 13.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is up just 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is clinging desperately to the green at 0.2% year to date, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is down 2.7%.

The reversal is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Consider that, as of Sept. 30, Berkshire had a negative 0.9% year-to-date return while the Nasdaq was up 15.6%. Now, Berkshire is outperforming the major benchmarks by its widest margin since 2022.

Here's why investors are flocking to Berkshire amid market volatility and what history says could happen next.

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