Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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25.11.2026 15:30:02
Even Without Warren Buffett as CEO, Berkshire Hathaway Is Outperforming the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow by the Widest Margin Since 2022. History Says This Is What Happens Next.
As of market close on Nov. 20, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB) is up 13.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is up just 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is clinging desperately to the green at 0.2% year to date, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) is down 2.7%.
The reversal is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Consider that, as of Sept. 30, Berkshire had a negative 0.9% year-to-date return while the Nasdaq was up 15.6%. Now, Berkshire is outperforming the major benchmarks by its widest margin since 2022.
Here's why investors are flocking to Berkshire amid market volatility and what history says could happen next.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|792 000,00
|0,00%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|531,00
|0,45%
|Dow Inc
|27,04
|-0,26%
|Nasdaq Inc
|97,60
|0,21%