Even Young People Are Worried About Running Out of Money in Retirement. Are You?

The Allianz Life 2024 Annual Retirement Study offered a stark finding: 63% of respondents -- including 64% of millennials (those aged between about 28 and 43) -- reported being more afraid of living than dying! More specifically, they fear outliving their money more than they do coming to the end of their lives.That's eye-opening but also reasonable: After all, the prospect of living with insufficient funds is scary. Here's a closer look at the study's findings, along with some guidance on how to not run out of money before you run out of breath.Image source: Getty Images.