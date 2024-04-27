|
27.04.2024 15:54:00
Even Young People Are Worried About Running Out of Money in Retirement. Are You?
The Allianz Life 2024 Annual Retirement Study offered a stark finding: 63% of respondents -- including 64% of millennials (those aged between about 28 and 43) -- reported being more afraid of living than dying! More specifically, they fear outliving their money more than they do coming to the end of their lives.That's eye-opening but also reasonable: After all, the prospect of living with insufficient funds is scary. Here's a closer look at the study's findings, along with some guidance on how to not run out of money before you run out of breath.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!