Event Farm Partners With Leading Covid-19 Testing Providers, Unlocking Access To Millions Of Testing Kits And Streamlining Results Gathering For Event Organizers

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Farm, a MemberSuite company and leading provider of event engagement and safety solutions, announced partnerships with EverlyWell, Qured, Azova Health, and Prevent Systems to expand its Event Safety Toolkit and provide event organizers with COVID-19 testing solutions to meet event entry requirements.

Starting with the most significant pain point, event organizers can now access large orders of COVID-19 test kits, which have been increasingly more difficult to obtain worldwide. The partnerships offer a range of COVID-19 testing solutions for attendees, including self-administered testing kits with video proctoring for both Antigen and PCR tests and onsite testing services. Additionally, event organizers will have access to the Event Farm registration platform, allowing them to track attendees' testing results in real time, collect attendees' shipping information, and send important email and text communications.

"As we continue to help rebuild the events industry, we're seeing that COVID-19 vaccinations alone may not be enough to host safe events and there is an increased need to help attendees and event organizers get access to testing kits and validate results in real time," said Ryan Costello, Co-Founder of Event Farm. "Expanding our portfolio of event safety partners to add COVID-19 testing providers is another step forward in fulfilling Event Farm's mission to bring humans together safely. This new group of partners puts the Event Farm safety toolkit in a class onto its own and I have no doubt that we'll continue to build on the hundreds of thousands of attendees we've already safely brought back together."

EverlyWell, Qured, Azova Health, and Prevent Systems are all additions to the CLEAR and Event Farm partnership that was announced in June 2021 and accelerated Event Farm's Safety Toolkit , a suite of purposely built applications to keep event staff and attendees safe at in-person events.

The testing solutions are available for all Event Farm customers. For more information click here .

About Event Farm

Event Farm is a toolset of event engagement and safety applications designed to promote brands and engage targeted audiences at in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. To learn more, visit eventfarm.com

Media Contact

Fiona Parcharidis

fiona@elevenelevenpr.co

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/event-farm-partners-with-leading-covid-19-testing-providers-unlocking-access-to-millions-of-testing-kits-and-streamlining-results-gathering-for-event-organizers-301473462.html

SOURCE Event Farm