Event Management Software Industry Report 2020 - Complexities in Event Management is Significantly Boosting Demand for EM Software

DUBLIN, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Event Management Software Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution Type; Application; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global event management software market accounted for US$ 5,810.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.02% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 21,287.6 million by 2027.



Event management software supports a more professional operation. The market players pursue many approaches for business expansion, such as new product innovations, strategic partnerships & agreements, and mergers & acquisitions. Industry-operating companies are developing their event management software network through partnerships with other ecosystem players. Many companies are introducing technologies to test the reliability of various devices, from smartphones to IoT, on their campuses.



The increasing number of event management applications in mobile phones is expected to drive the event management software market as it offers easy to manage features and to analyze tool for estimating ROI generated from the event for the industry. Growing internet services on mobile platform drive the increasing number of smartphone users worldwide. Technological innovation, a decrease in smartphone price, high accessibility, and high involvement of social media in users' routine life is driving the demand for the event management software market.



However, lack of awareness in emerging economies might hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Adding to this, the lack of technical expertise, and addressing the growing number of cyber-attacks threatening the privacy and security of the data are some of the challenges for the players offering event management software solutions.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/co48ru

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



