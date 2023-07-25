Eventify's Event Apps Are Leading the Way to a Greener Future for Events

LONDON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study conducted by GBTA found that 89% of event guests prioritize sustainability. Data from MeetGreen states that an average national conference with 1000 guests generates 530 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. Eventify, a startup in event technology space, is spearheading the field of sustainable events with its cohesive event management technology. The platform's eco-friendly solutions help curate successful events that are both good for businesses and the planet.

Eventify's features meet this sustainability gap by reducing and eliminating the carbon footprint generated by events. For example, mobile conference and event app helps to reduce paper waste at events by providing attendees with all the information they need on their mobile devices. This includes event schedules, maps, speaker bios, and contact information. Conference apps can also be used to facilitate networking, as attendees can connect with each other and share information digitally without having the need of an NFC sticker badge which attendees usually throw away after the event.

The platform's online event ticketing feature eliminates the need for printed tickets, while its paperless event badges feature minimizes the need for elaborate graphics and extensive hardware.

An event with 1,000 attendees could potentially save 10,000 sheets of paper by using an event app instead of printed materials. This would save 10 trees and reduce CO2 emissions by 1,000 pounds.

"We are committed to helping our customers create sustainable events that make a positive impact on the planet," said Eventify's CEO, Hussain Fakhruddin. "We created our technology keeping in mind to reduce the environmental impact of events, while also providing attendees with a more convenient and delightful experience."

These are just a few of the ways that Eventify's complete end to end event management software is leading the way to a greener future for events.

About Eventify:

Eventify is a multi-featured, completely customizable platform, holistic event management solution that helps organizers plan and execute successful in-person, virtual and hybrid events. The solution offers a suite of advanced features such as Event apps, E-ticketing, Scheduling, Event Guides, Dynamic Form Builders, Registration Management, and more. These intuitive features cover key stages of events i.e.; pre-planning, planning, execution, and post-event assessments. Eventify your go to platform to curate a successful, cost-effective, and memorable event.

For more information about Eventify please visit: https://eventify.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161100/Eventifys_Event_App.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161099/Eventify_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eventifys-event-apps-are-leading-the-way-to-a-greener-future-for-events-301885177.html

SOURCE Eventify