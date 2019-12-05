Eventus Systems Selects Itiviti's Managed FIX Service for Drop Copy Consolidation

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Eventus Systems, a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and market risk platform provider, has selected Itiviti's Managed FIX Service to consolidate drop copies from market centers.

"We've invested considerably over the years in building out our in-house data-capture infrastructure from global markets across multiple asset classes," said Travis Schwab, CEO, Eventus Systems. "By leveraging Itiviti's powerful Mnaged FIX Service solution for drop copies, we're now able to increase the breadth of our market coverage quickly and efficiently. The solution's global reach and fast time to market were particularly appealing as we were contemplating our options."

Eventus Systems now has access to Itiviti's 25+ years of drop copy expertise, 12,500 global connections and expansive service team. Integration with Itiviti's Managed FIX Service allows drop copies from various market centers to seamlessly feed into Eventus' surveillance and market risk platform, Validus.

"Our new endeavor with Eventus Systems is extremely exciting as it pinpoints the versatility of Itiviti's Managed FIX platform, which can be tailored to meet the stringent demands of any buy side, sell side or service provider," said George Rosenberger, Head of Managed FIX Service. "In the case of Eventus, our speed to market and our experts' deep knowledge in drop copy aggregation were a great fit for the firm's needs. The company has attracted quite a following with its award-winning market surveillance platform, prompting us to establish a referral relationship."

Itiviti's Managed FIX Service is built on best-in-class FIX technology within a fully managed, scalable, platform at 17 data centers across the world, and is backed by over 350 global support specialists.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a cloud-based or real-time enterprise on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the optimum number of actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and cryptocurrencies. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving clients globally, Eventus has earned multiple recognitions for its Validus platform, including Market Surveillance Product of the Year in the Risk Technology Awards 2019 and a Best Trade Surveillance Solution award from A-Team's 2019 RegTech Insight Awards. Eventus was also one of just 19 U.S. companies named to the global RegTech 100 List for 2020, recognizing the pioneering companies transforming compliance, risk management and cybersecurity.

For more information, visit www.eventussystems.com.

Follow Eventus Systems on LinkedIn and on Twitter @EventusSystems.

