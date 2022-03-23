Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader in its Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPS Service Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Genpact recognized for its next-generation technology solutions and digital transformation enablement for customers

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group, a leading research firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, a leader in the Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPS Service Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

"The pandemic has caused disruptions to global supply chains on an unprecedented scale, including supply discontinuity and change in customer demands and buying patterns," said Shirley Hung, partner, Everest Group. "SCM service providers have played a crucial role in supporting enterprises to maintain business continuity, manage disruption, and navigate the crisis. Genpact was assessed as a Leader based on its ability to provide end-to-end supply chain and digital transformation services to its clients."

Genpact's strong SCM consulting, robust supply chain planning expertise, and ability to scale services on a global level, all critical elements to enable reduction in timelines and streamline costs for clients, are highlighted in the report. Along with leveraging a variety of custom and curated technologies, the report notes Genpact's impressive employee upskilling in data engineering science and analytics, which in tandem, create better business outcomes for clients and partners.

"Ongoing worldwide disruption of supply chains, along with other global factors, has forced companies to quickly examine how their operating strategies, talent recruitment and retention practices, and foundations for success are approached, tailored and measured. Genpact's bespoke, end-to-end approach to predictive analytics, model simulation, and prescriptive insights empowers clients to prepare, pivot, and plan in this new and evolving business landscape," said Katie Stein,chief strategy officer, Genpact. "While data-driven decision making is not new, our teams leverage advanced analytics and IoT capabilities through connected, technology-rooted ecosystems that predict and can mitigate unnecessary costs and time."

The Everest Group assessed 14 SCM providers based on research conducted by leading supply chain service providers, client references, and ongoing analysis of the industry business process service market. For more information, learn about Genpact's supply chain solutions and read the customer version of the Everest Group report.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Joyce

Genpact Media Relations

sarah.joyce@genpact.com

+1 (626) 379-9829

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-group-names-genpact-a-leader-in-its-supply-chain-management-scm-bps-service-provider-peak-matrix-assessment-2022-301508713.html

SOURCE Genpact