Everest Group Recognizes Genpact as a Leader in Supply Chain Management for Second Year

Genpact receives high honors in Everest Group's Supply Chain Management BPS Service Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, has once again been recognized as a Leader in supply chain management services by Everest Group, a renowned research firm. This marks the second year that Genpact has received this prestigious distinction in the Supply Chain Management SCM) BPS Service Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

Everest Group's assessment highlights Genpact's tailored solutions that cater to various buyer segments and maturity levels within the SCM industry. The firm commends Genpact for its outcome-based approach, rapid time to value (TTV), and comprehensive range of offerings encompassing consulting and managed services, enabling end-to-end supply chain transformation.

"Genpact has solidified its leadership in supply chain management," said Vignesh Kannan, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its enhanced planning and order management capabilities through in-house solutions, like SCREIM (Supply Chain Resilience Evaluation Integration and Monitoring) and OTIF (on-time, in-full) analyzer, as well as forging strategic partnerships, have been key differentiators and contributed to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group's Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPS Matrix Assessment 2023."

Everest Group further recognizes Genpact's end-to-end SCM value chain, strengthened by its in-house solutions and a broad partner ecosystem. In addition, the report acknowledges Genpact's unique approach to integrating ESG (environmental, social, and governance) solutions into its offerings.

"At Genpact we have continued to strengthen our position as a leader by investing in top talent, remaining focused on process expertise and technological prowess in order to build supply chain resiliency with the ability to adapt to fluctuating demand," said Katie Stein, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Business Leader, Enterprise Services and Analytics, Genpact. Leveraging advanced analytics and deep domain knowledge, we empower clients to reimagine supply chain operations and thrive in dynamic markets."

Everest Group conducted comprehensive research, evaluating 14 SCM providers based on input from leading supply chain service providers, client references, and ongoing analysis of the business process service market within the industry.

For more information about Genpact's innovative supply chain solutions and to access the customer version of the Everest Group report, please visit: https://www.genpact.com/services/supply-chain-management

