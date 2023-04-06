Everest Group recognizes Indegene as a Leader in its Life Sciences Sales and Marketing Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

PRINCETON, N.J., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Group recognizes Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company, as a Leader in its Life Sciences Sales and Marketing Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. Everest Group acknowledged Indegene’s long-term vision, robust capabilities, and sustained market impact as key factors for this recognition.



"The next few years will be dynamic for the life sciences industry due to the interplay of macroeconomic, geopolitical, and regulatory developments. To ensure competitive differentiation, robust yet agile sales and marketing operations will be critical. Increased collaboration of life sciences enterprises with service providers will help achieve this differentiation,” said Abhishek A K, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Indegene’s robust suite of offerings in the commercial segment, technology investments, and strong brand recall, combined with domain expertise helped to position it as a Leader on Everest Group’s Life Sciences Sales and Marketing Operations - Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

"With our exclusive focus on life sciences, we bring a practitioner’s perspective to life sciences companies, helping solve the industry’s most complex problems, advance patient-centric care, and aid better health across the world. We will remain focused on helping our clients modernize and personalize their sales and marketing efforts with a digital-first approach, and enable superior commercial outcomes,” said Vivek Ghai, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Commercial Solutions at Indegene. "This recognition validates our vision of driving personalized customer experience at scale, via an omnichannel approach, and our proven track record in helping life sciences companies be future-ready.”





Everest Group evaluated leading global life sciences sales and marketing operations service providers on their proprietary PEAK matrix assessment that comprises various parameters encompassing their market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

Indegene, which counts 19 of the world’s top 20 biopharma companies as clients, was also named a Leader in Everest Group’s Life Sciences Commercial Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

We are a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. We help biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient, and modern way. We bring together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology, and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It’s what drives our team and our purpose to enable healthcare organizations to be future ready. To learn more, please visit http://www.indegene.com

