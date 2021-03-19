|
19.03.2021 07:43:00
Everest Medicines to Announce Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 22, 2021
SHANGHAI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and provide a business update on March 22, 2021.
Conference Call Information
A live conference call will be hosted on March 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. China Standard Time (March 21, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Details are as follows:
Conference ID 7234522#
Australia
+61 2 8223 9906
Mainland China
4008 428 338
Hong Kong
+852 2112 1888
India
000 800 440 2261
Indonesia
001 803 440 117
Japan
+81 3 5767 9336
Korea
+82 2 3483 1262
Malaysia
+60 3 6207 4051
Singapore
+65 6622 1172
Taiwan
+886 2 2162 6306
Thailand
+66 2 0321 630
UK
+44 0203 024 5279
Denmark
+45 3 272 7715
France
+33 1 7091 8635
Germany
+49 69 8092 1475
Italy
+39 02 3041 0447
Netherlands
+31 20 794 7985
Sweden
+46 8 5051 3551
Switzerland
+41 43 456 9554
US
+1 212 444 0378
A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.
About Everest Medicines
Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late-stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.
SOURCE Everest Medicines
