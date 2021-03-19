Everest Medicines to Announce Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 22, 2021

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and provide a business update on March 22, 2021.

Conference Call Information

A live conference call will be hosted on March 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. China Standard Time (March 21, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Details are as follows:

Conference ID 7234522#

Australia +61 2 8223 9906 Mainland China 4008 428 338 Hong Kong +852 2112 1888 India 000 800 440 2261 Indonesia 001 803 440 117 Japan +81 3 5767 9336 Korea +82 2 3483 1262 Malaysia +60 3 6207 4051 Singapore +65 6622 1172 Taiwan +886 2 2162 6306 Thailand +66 2 0321 630 UK +44 0203 024 5279 Denmark +45 3 272 7715 France +33 1 7091 8635 Germany +49 69 8092 1475 Italy +39 02 3041 0447 Netherlands +31 20 794 7985 Sweden +46 8 5051 3551 Switzerland +41 43 456 9554 US +1 212 444 0378

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.

About Everest Medicines

