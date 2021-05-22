+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
22.05.2021 22:00:00

Everett Stern to attend Stand Up For Israel Rally in Philadelphia

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 22, 2021 Everett Stern, Republican US Senate Candidate for Pennsylvania will be attending the "Stand Up For Israel" Stationary Rally to be held at 16th Street and Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Sunday, May 23.  The rally is expected to draw a wide range of guest speakers, religious leaders, elected officials and community leaders.  The Rally billed as a "Stand against Terrorism" starts at 2 p.m., and will include songs and prayers.  Stern, who is a Pro-Israel Candidate for Senate, has a long history of working to combat terrorism through his company Tactical Rabbit, a private intelligence agency.

Stand Up For Israel Rally

Contact: everettstern.com, stern@everettstern.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everett-stern-to-attend-stand-up-for-israel-rally-in-philadelphia-301297285.html

SOURCE Everett Stern US Senate Campaign

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handelswoche stärker -- DAX schließt mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Freitag freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen