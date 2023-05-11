EverGlade Consulting Assists Appili Therapeutics in Successful Pursuit of DTRA Funding

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a national consulting firm, has helped Appili Therapeutics USA Inc. ("Appili"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and biodefense, secure an initial contract with the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA). USAFA is the prime contractor to DTRA for this program.

The initial funding, in the amount of US$7.3 million, will be used to kick-off ATI-1701 early-stage development and regulatory activities. ATI-1701, is the Appili's potential vaccine candidate for the prevention of infection with Francisella tularensis, the causative agent of tularemia and a top-priority biothreat. Francisella tularensis has been classified as a Category A pathogen by the U.S. National Institutes of Health due to its high rates of infectiousness and ability to cause lethal pneumonia and systemic infection. As the transmission of Francisella tularensis in the aerosolized form is more infectious than anthrax, it is a high bioterrorism threat.

"I am excited that our team was able to contribute to this vital DTRA effort," said EverGlade Founder Eric Jia-Sobota. "This award addresses a critical need for a threat that is often overlooked."

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili's goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease, and a novel easy to use, liquid oral formulation targeting parasitic and anaerobic infections. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection.

For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

About EverGlade Consulting

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm helping clients navigate the federal landscape. We work with technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government. We offer services ranging from opportunity identification and proposal support through the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit:

https://www.EverGlade.com

For additional information about EverGlade's recent success, visit:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-helps-sabin-vaccine-institute-secure-up-to-214-million-in-barda-funding-to-develop-and-procure-ebola-sudan-and-marburg-vaccines-301730564.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-helps-land-up-to-1-billion-in-barda-funding-for-biotechnology-company-301671400.html

https://apnews.com/article/covid-health-infectious-diseases-15572a9fd4c4acbad8bad4d0afc223b2

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-plays-key-role-on-industrial-base-expansion-ibx-project-with-39-million-in-federal-funding-secured-301611526.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-assists-detect-inc-with-securing-22m-in-federal-funding-for-the-development-of-a-next-generation-molecular-test-for-covid-19-and-flu-301494116.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-assists-united-safety-technology-inc-in-securing-97-million-dod-award-301357974.html

CONTACT: Info@everglade.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-assists-appili-therapeutics-in-successful-pursuit-of-dtra-funding-301822035.html

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting