Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 19:06:00

EverGlade Consulting Continues Growth, Opens Washington, D.C. Office Location

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a national consulting firm, with employees in locations across the country, has opened an office location in Washington, D.C. in the heart of Chinatown. EverGlade's new office is located at 700 K Street N.W.

(PRNewsfoto/EverGlade Consulting)

The company currently works with a variety of life science and defense companies nationally and views D.C. as a logical next location for a physical presence.  

"EverGlade was named partly as an acknowledgment that we know how to navigate the swamp," commented Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder and National Leader of the Consulting Practice. "It made sense to have an office location right in the heart of the swamp on K Street," he concluded.   

While EverGlade has its roots in Washington D.C., Charleston is home and remains the Company's headquarters. EverGlade has already opened the office and plans to recruit for positions in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, program management, project management, and government contract administration and compliance as part of its expansion plan.

About EverGlade Consulting:

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm that helps clients navigate the federal landscape. We are inspired by technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding from the federal government. We offer services ranging from opportunity identification and proposal support through post-award contract management and the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including ASPR, BARDA, NIH, CDC, DHS, FEMA, JPEO, DTRA, DLA, and DARPA.

Since its inception, EverGlade has quickly grown into one of the leading service providers for the life sciences industry, helping dozens of clients identify and secure federal funding.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit:
https://www.EverGlade.com

For additional information about EverGlade's recent success, visit:
https://apnews.com/article/covid-health-infectious-diseases-15572a9fd4c4acbad8bad4d0afc223b2

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-plays-key-role-on-industrial-base-expansion-ibx-project-with-39-million-in-federal-funding-secured-301611526.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-assists-detect-inc-with-securing-22m-in-federal-funding-for-the-development-of-a-next-generation-molecular-test-for-covid-19-and-flu-301494116.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-assists-united-safety-technology-inc-in-securing-97-million-dod-award-301357974.html

Contact: info@everglade.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-continues-growth-opens-washington-dc-office-location-301622219.html

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX-Anleger in Lauerstellung -- DAX mit leichtem Plus -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich die Anleger zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es unterdessen leicht nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen