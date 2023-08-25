25.08.2023 21:15:00

EverGlade Consulting DIU Funding Alert: New Commercial Solutions Opportunity for Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) Systems

By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing complexity of the space environment, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), has announced its pursuit of innovative commercial solutions for the development of Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) systems. Recognizing the essential need for quick and dynamic responses to threats in space, the DoD is leading the way in advancing risk reduction for dynamic space systems.

EverGlade Consulting connects public sector needs with private sector solutions. (PRNewsfoto/EverGlade Consulting)

The DoD's call for TacRS prototypes emphasizes the need for responsive, scalable space systems crucial to preserving U.S. leadership in space. With a focus on agility and readiness, this initiative seeks the end-to-end capability to launch within 24 hours, perform rendezvous, proximity operations (RPO), and possibly docking (RPOD), along with inspection and characterization of simulated space threats.

The prototype will culminate in an operational demonstration called VICTUS HAZE, related to VICTUS NOX, to demonstrate response force capability in alignment with operational objectives.

"The VICTUS HAZE initiative is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in space technology. By bridging the gap between commercial solutions and government needs, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem that responds to the urgent challenges of space threats. This project embodies our commitment to the security, agility, and technological advancement necessary to maintain U.S. leadership in space," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

The VICTUS HAZE project embodies the DoD's dedication to harnessing the potential of the commercial space industry in developing next-generation capabilities. By partnering with cutting-edge vendors, the government is taking a major step towards ensuring that the U.S. remains at the forefront of space technology and security.

"With Project VICTUS HAZE, we're not just thinking about the immediate future; we're laying the foundation for decades to come. The collaboration between commercial vendors and the Department of Defense will catalyze groundbreaking developments in on-orbit operations," stated EverGlade Managing Consultant, Stephen Richardson.

If your company has considered applying for DIU funding, EverGlade Consulting is the right partner to help make that application a reality. EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm connecting public sector needs with private sector solutions. We offer services ranging from Pursuit, Proposal and Post-Award support to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, DOD, DIU, DOE, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, reach out to:

info@everglade.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everglade-consulting-diu-funding-alert-new-commercial-solutions-opportunity-for-tactically-responsive-space-tacrs-systems-301910332.html

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende fester -- ATX und DAX gehen mit minimalen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen nur noch leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen