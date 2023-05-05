|
05.05.2023 12:15:58
Evergy, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $142.6 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $122.5 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $136.1 million or $0.59 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.297 billion from $1.234 billion last year.
Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $142.6 Mln. vs. $122.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $1.297 Bln vs. $1.234 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Evergy Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.23
|Evergy: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
05.05.23
|Recap: Evergy Q1 Earnings (Benzinga)
|
04.05.23
|Ausblick: Evergy präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Evergy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)