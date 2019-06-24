Everhart Advisors Announces the Addition of Five New Shareholders

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everhart Advisors is thrilled to announce that five employees, Lisa Block, Jon Hlavac, Logan Jones, Becky McMillen and Ian Schmidt have become shareholders. According to Scott Everhart, Everhart Advisors' President and CEO, "Each of them is an elite performer and has contributed greatly to our success."

Lisa Block, CLTC® is a Senior Retirement Plan Consultant and leads our Dayton location. She has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Jon Hlavac, CFP® is a Retirement Plan Consultant and Financial Advisor and has been serving clients since 2001.

Logan Jones, CFP®, CIMA® is a Financial Advisor and Employee Engagement Consultant. He has been a part of the Everhart Advisors team since 2014.

Becky McMillen, RPA, AIF® is Everhart Advisors' Senior Relationship Manager. She has worked in the financial industry for 30 years, with 27 years dedicated exclusively to retirement plans.

Ian Schmidt, CFP®, AIF® is a Financial Advisor and Everhart Advisors' lead Employee Engagement Consultant. He has been with the firm for over 14 years.

Since 1995, Everhart Advisors has provided retirement plan consulting and investment advisory services to employers and plan fiduciaries, and comprehensive wealth management services to executives, employees, and other individuals.

With a focus on preparing employees and protecting employers, Everhart Advisors has been recognized in the industry through the designation of several awards including 2018 PLANSPONSOR Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year, PLANADVISER's Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers, Columbus Business First's Fast 50 and NAPA Top DC Advisor, Multi-Office Firm.

Columbus: 535 Metro Place South, Suite 100, Dublin, OH 43017

Dayton: 2 Prestige Place, Suite 130, Miamisburg, OH 45342

