Everi to Debut Player-Engaging Game Content and Newest Cabinet at Global Gaming Expo 2022

Company to Introduce Video Cabinet Featuring Unique Custom Display

Charity TournEvent® Takes Place Oct. 12 at Everi G2E Booth #1150

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, will highlight its commitment to provide EVERIthing casino operators need to engage players with the debut of new games and a new gaming cabinet that deliver on the Company's promise of offering EVERIgame players will want to play at the 22nd annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), October 10-13, 2022. Everi will introduce the stunning Dynasty Vue™ – the Company's first form factor in its new Dynasty Series of game cabinets, as well as approximately 50 new original game themes and seven new licensed branded titles.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8854153-everi-global-gaming-expo-2022/

"Our sustained investment in the development of differentiated cabinets and an expanded portfolio of player-popular games will once again be on display at G2E, with the debut of new products that continue to raise the bar on player engagement and entertainment," said Randy Taylor, Everi President and CEO. "Our G2E product debuts, such as the unique Dynasty Vue cabinet and the more than 50 new overall game titles on display, will once again highlight our successful execution on our multi-year product development roadmap.

The Everi Games team continues to support internal product innovation and execute on a well-planned product roadmap with the introduction of Dynasty Vue and compelling content on display at G2E."

"Our newest product introductions at G2E demonstrate the success we are achieving through consistent reinvestment in our product development efforts to deliver highly differentiated gaming experiences that help our casino partners grow revenue by engaging players at increasingly higher levels," said Dean Ehrlich, Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader, at Everi. "Our focus is squarely aimed at fully supporting our current markets with an ever-expanding library of compelling game themes and new cabinets, including the launch of Dynasty Vue, which introduces a new era in Everi's hardware history. By combining the benefits of three distinct cabinet form factors, it offers our game developers a platform to create entirely new games that captivate players' attention. We are also excited to share with customers our content for the growing historical horse racing segment on both video and mechanical cabinets."

All Everi Games' products at G2E 2022 are available now or expected to be commercially available in less than six months and include:

New Video Cabinet

Launching in early 2023, the Dynasty Vue cabinet features a unique, custom display that enables Everi's designers to create game mechanics that players would typically experience on a portrait cabinet, while providing the sight lines comparable to a dual-screen cabinet, and the functionality and integrated base of a slant top cabinet. This innovative form factor features a custom 36-inch display and an integrated 27-inch top box, with distinctive dual-banded lighting for maximum attract value. The edge-lit digital button deck allows for increased game configurability and player communication with a dynamic play button and wireless mobile charging capability. The cabinet's integrated base provides flexibility in banking options with a standard 28-inch footprint and new merchandising opportunities. Dynasty Vue will debut with four launch families, including the Combo Cash Series, Money Slam Series, Wild Wheel Series, and the High Rollin' Gems Series – Everi's first multi-game product.

Standard Video Content

More than 10 new themes will be featured on Everi's Empire Flex™ cabinet including the Press Your Luck™ Series and Fu Blossom™ Series, which are both available on Everi's premium TournEvent® Winners Circle™ bank of cabinets, part of TournEvent Everiway™. These marquee banks feature synchronized content with enhanced sign packages that showcase theme-specific content. The Treasure Gates™ Series, Fortune Teller™ Series, Potion Explosion™ Series, and Banner™ Series, with persistent state features available in Class II and Class III, will also be available on the Empire Flex cabinet.

Standard Mechanical Content

Everi will introduce more than six new games on the latest addition to its three-reel mechanical portfolio Player Classic Signature™ which has performed strongly in the field since its first deployment earlier this year. The Platinum Signature Series, Crowns Diamond Respin Series, and Pay Upgrade Series, which introduces a persistence feature to the mechanical segment, will all be showcased at G2E 2022. These themes are reflective of Everi's commitment to innovation in the mechanical space and highlight the game entertainment elements that stepper players appreciate – a math first focus, unique play mechanics, and dynamic art and audio.

Premium Content

Based on the iconic animated variety television show, The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends™ will be presented on the Skyline Revolve™ cabinet, while Everi's high-performing banked product Flex Fusion™ will showcase several original titles including two follow-on games for the high energy, tornadic themed Cashnado™ game, Storm Surge™ and Super Nova™. Lift Off™, with Locomotion™ and Starboard™ base themes, will also debut on Flex Fusion.

Everi will present two of its strongest performing third party brands – Little Shop of Horrors™ and Willie Nelson™ – in incredible 4K display on the Empire DCX™ cabinet, with Little Shop of Horrors Director's Cut™ and Willie Nelson Live™. Super Fiesta!™, with its four Mexican style gambler centric base themes, and Fruit Ninja Frenzy™, based on the popular mobile game Fruit Ninja, will be presented on the banked Empire Arena™ product.

TournEvent Everiway

Everi will showcase the gold standard in slot tournament solutions and the latest iteration of its award-winning TournEvent offering, TournEvent Everiway. All five versions of TournEvent Everiway will be available at G2E 2022 for customers to learn how these features are designed to improve ease of player access and to drive increased enthusiasm for slot tournament style play. The traditional group-style TournEvent Classic™ and the time flexible "sit-in-go," on-demand TournEvent Now® will be presented along with TournEvent Winners Circle™ and TournEvent Cross Play™, which enables customers to offer promotions across any combination of portrait or dual-screen cabinets. TournEvent Concierge™, powered by Everi's Trilogy™ loyalty platform, delivers a seamless slot tournament experience, simplifying tournament registration for staff and players.

The power of TournEvent will be on full display as Everi will host a charity slot tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. in the Company's booth, #1150, where nearly $16,000 will be donated to the winners' charities of choice. Players include some of the industry's most recognized slot stars on YouTube, as well as trade journalists and publishers.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com.

Legal Notices

PRESS YOUR LUCK: ® / © FremantleMedia Netherlands B.V. 2022. Licensed by Fremantle. All Rights Reserved.

ROCKY AND BULLWINKLE AND FRIENDS ™ & ® 2022 Ward Productions, Inc. Licensed by Bullwinkle Studios, LLC. All rights reserved.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)

Willie Nelson TM and ©WN Family Partnership, LTD. Used under license. All rights reserved.

Fruit Ninja: TM © Halfbrick Studios. Used under license. All rights reserved.

Other product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries, except for "G2E," which is a registered trademark of the American Gaming Association and Reed Elsevier Inc.

