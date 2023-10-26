Everise Triumphs in First-Time Great Place To Work Certification™

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a leading global healthcare services outsourcing company, today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. This marks the first time Everise has achieved this certification, officially recognizing Everise as a great workplace, with 69% of its employees declaring that it is a great place to work, higher than the U.S. average of 57%.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

According to the Great Place To Work survey conducted with Everise employees, 80% felt that they were given great responsibilities and opportunities to grow. 79% shared that they felt a strong sense of pride when looking at their accomplishments with the company. In addition, 79% confirmed that they felt extremely welcome when joining Everise. To find out more about the survey results, visit this page.

"While we have been recognized many times over the years as a great place to work and employer of choice, I am delighted that this year marks the first time we have earned the Great Place To Work® Certification™. This accomplishment is a resounding endorsement of our commitment to our employees and our people-first culture, where we strive everyday to provide an environment where people can thrive professionally and personally. We believe that happy and fulfilled employees are the foundation of Everise's success," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise.

Since its inception in 2016, Everise has grown into a 19,000-strong workforce based across eight markets. The company has consistently strived to put people first and at the heart of its business. To achieve a workplace and culture that values and empowers employees, Everise implemented a comprehensive range of employee engagement, culture-building, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs across its global operations. Over the years, the company has attained numerous industry awards in recognition of its leadership, commitment to innovation and people-centric culture.

"Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognitionat Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Everise stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://weareeverise.com/work-for-us/

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With over 19,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everise-triumphs-in-first-time-great-place-to-work-certification-301968482.html

SOURCE Everise