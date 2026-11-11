EverMetal acquires UK critical metals recycler Advanced Alloys

EverMetal Holdings has acquired UK-based critical metals recycler Advanced Alloys, expanding its superalloy recycling operations into Europe as it builds a transatlantic platform serving aerospace and other high-performance industries.

The acquisition adds Sheffield-based Advanced Alloys to EverMetal’s portfolio following its purchase of US superalloy recycler CAI Custom Alloys in August last year. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Advanced Alloys processes complex nickel, cobalt and specialty minor metals, including superalloy turnings. It also trades high-purity critical metals such as tungsten, tantalum and niobium through an international network of customers and suppliers.

“Bringing Advanced Alloys together with our US business, CAI Custom Alloys, creates a transatlantic specialty metals platform with the breadth and capability to serve customers in a way no standalone business can,” EverMetal founder and CEO Hugo Schumann said in a statement.

The purchase connects operations in two major superalloy markets. The UK is one of the world’s largest processing hubs for superalloy scrap and revert, while the US is the largest market for superalloys. The combination gives EverMetal a broader sourcing network and additional processing capabilities to serve metal producers and original equipment manufacturers.

Growth opportunities

With EverMetal’s backing, Advanced Alloys plans to expand geographically, develop new processing technologies and increase capacity. The company will also work with CAI to broaden its range of metals and processing services.

The businesses serve industries that rely on high-performance materials, including aerospace, power generation, medical technology and space exploration.

“We are excited to partner with the EverMetal team to accelerate Advanced Alloys’ growth and help build a leading independent critical metals recycling platform across North America, Europe and Asia,” Advanced Alloys CEO Stephen Hall said.

Hall said access to growth capital would allow the company to invest in operations, strengthen research and development and extend its international reach.

The expansion comes as critical minerals become increasingly important to industrial supply chains and government strategies aimed at securing materials used in advanced manufacturing. Recovering specialty metals from industrial scrap provides an additional source of materials for alloy producers and other manufacturers.

Acquisition strategy

EverMetal, backed by private equity firm GEF Capital Partners, is pursuing further acquisitions in North America, the UK and Europe as it seeks to establish a leading independent high-temperature metals recycling business.

The company is targeting founder- and family-owned businesses specializing in superalloy revert processing, turnings preparation, toll processing and minor and refractory metals trading and distribution.

Its strategy includes partnering with business owners considering succession plans or seeking capital to support expansion.

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