Evernorth and Kaiser Permanente Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver More Convenient, Affordable and Accessible Health Care

Broad agreement aims to increase convenience and expand affordable access to valuable health benefits and high-quality care to millions more Americans

Kaiser Permanente members will benefit from access to Cigna's physician and provider network while traveling, and Evernorth's wide-ranging health services, including its industry-leading Accredo specialty pharmacy

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., and OAKLAND, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernorth, Cigna Corporation's health services business, and Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation's leading integrated health care organizations, announced a new, five-year collaboration aimed at delivering increased convenience, affordability and expanded access to high-quality care for Kaiser Permanente members.

"Evernorth and Kaiser Permanente share a passion for improving health care in the U.S., with a focus on affordable, high-quality care for their members and the communities they serve," said Eric Palmer, president and CEO of Evernorth. "Together, we have the opportunity to unlock meaningful savings, while ensuring patients have expanded access to best-in-class providers and treatments."

Initially, the agreement will focus on bringing greater convenience, affordability and access to Kaiser Permanente and its members in two areas: 1) access to Cigna's PPO provider network for Kaiser Permanente members who need urgent or emergency care and are traveling outside of Kaiser Permanente's service areas, and 2) specialty pharmacy services. The collaboration has the potential to extend in additional areas during the course of the agreement.

Beginning in August, Kaiser Permanente commercial HMO and exclusive provider organization (EPO) members who need urgent care when they are traveling outside of areas served by Kaiser Permanente will have access to Cigna's national PPO network of more than one million physicians and other providers. This will significantly expand Kaiser Permanente's ability to provide more affordable and convenient access to valuable, high-quality health care and services for current and future members.

"We are excited to work with Evernorth to offer our members convenient, expanded access to high-quality care when they are traveling, through Cigna's provider network," said Arthur M. Southam, M.D., executive vice president of health plan operations and chief growth officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., and Hospitals. "This will provide our members an improved experience, added convenience, and greater confidence that if they get sick or are injured while traveling, they will have access to great care."

In the area of specialty pharmacy services, the agreement seeks to deliver overall value and savings to Kaiser Permanente and its commercial plan members. Accredo, Evernorth's specialty pharmacy, will become Kaiser Permanente's preferred external pharmacy for limited distribution drugs, and Evernorth's CuraScript SD will be a preferred distributor for purchasing certain other specialty products.

The broad agreement between Evernorth and Kaiser Permanente is effective immediately.

About Evernorth

Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Express Scripts® Pharmacy, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org

Media Contacts:

Justine Sessions

Evernorth

(860) 810-6523

media@evernorth.com

Steve Shivinsky

Kaiser Permanente

(925) 393-3911

Stephen.Shivinsky@kp.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evernorth-and-kaiser-permanente-enter-strategic-collaboration-to-deliver-more-convenient-affordable-and-accessible-health-care-301528440.html

SOURCE Evernorth