Pandora Media Aktie

Pandora Media für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JH3M / ISIN: US6983541078

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24.09.2026 07:40:10

Everpure Reaffirms FY27 Outlook, Provides FY28 Prel. Guidance

(RTTNews) - Everpure, Inc. (P), a data storage and management technologies company, Wednesday confirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook and provided a preliminary guidance for fiscal 2028.

Looking forward to fiscal 2027 the company continues to expect Non-GAAP Operating Income from $940 million to $960 million with a growth rate from 48 percent to 51 percent year on year. Revenue is reiterated to range from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion with a growth rate from 37 percent to 38 percent.

For fiscal 2028, Everpure expects Non-GAAP Operating Income from $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion with a growth rate of 80 percent to 100 percent year over year. Revenue is anticipated to be between $7 billion and $7.3 billion with a growth rate of 39 percent to 45 percent year on year.

On Wednesday, shares closed at $109.65, down 1.12% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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