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28.05.2026 10:55:40
Everpure Turns To Profit In Q1, Lifts FY27 Outlook, But Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Shares of Everpure, Inc. (P) were losing around 8% in pre-market trading, despite reporting profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 compared with a loss a year earlier, and raising its full-year 2027 outlook.
For the first quarter, net income came in at $24.08 million, compared to loss of $14 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $0.07 versus loss of $0.04 last year.
Adjusted net income came in at $163 million, compared with loss of $97.64 million in the prior year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $0.47 versus $0.29 last year.
Operating income came in at $19.94 million, compared with loss of $31.17 million in the previous year.
Revenue increased to $1.05 billion from $778.49 million in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company expects second-quarter revenue in the range of $1.095 billion to $1.105 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 27% to 28%.
Second-quarter adjusted operating income is expected to be between $195 million and $205 million, with a year-over-year growth rate of 50% to 58%.
Further, for the full year 2027, the company raised its revenue guidance to a range of $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion from the prior outlook of $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion.
The company also increased its full-year 2027 adjusted operating income forecast to between $820 million and $860 million from the previous range of $780 million to $820 million.
In the pre-market trading, Everpure is trading 8.44% lower, at $78.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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