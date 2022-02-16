|
16.02.2022 22:32:40
Eversource Energy Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $306.70 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $271.92 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $313.3 million or $0.91 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $2.48 billion from $2.23 billion last year.
Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $306.70 Mln. vs. $271.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eversource Energymehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.21
|Eversource Energy (ES) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Eversource Energy legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)