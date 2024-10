Every AMD Stock Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Number

On some levels, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) looks increasingly like a competitor to Nvidia in the artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator market. While almost everyone perceives Nvidia as the dominant player in this market, AMD raised some eyebrows by winning a contract from Oracle.Still, for all these accolades, AMD is barely profitable, and its revenue growth rate remains mired in the single digits. Also, despite the Oracle contract, AMD is not yet in Nvidia's league regarding AI accelerators.Nonetheless, one AMD metric has shown a dramatic improvement. As that figure continues to grow, the semiconductor stock could take its place as a full-fledged Nvidia competitor in the AI accelerator market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool