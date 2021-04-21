|
21.04.2021 23:08:00
Every Day Is Earth Day For Dairy Farmers
SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every April, dairy farmers rally together to celebrate environmental practices that help preserve the earth. On Earth Day especially, everyone is reminded of the continued need to protect our natural resources. According to the American Dairy Association North East, for dairy farmers, sustainability is a major focus every day when they produce nutritious milk — it's made with care for the planet in mind.
In fact, there are seven ways we can all be more like dairy farmers in showing our commitment to environmental sustainability.
There are so many small things that we all can do to make a difference in our footprint on the earth. Like dairy farmers, changing how we do things can collectively have a big impact on our environment — and preserve and protect our planet for future generations.
SOURCE American Dairy Association North East
