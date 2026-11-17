Data centers and utilities are scrambling for power, and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) has seen incredibly strong demand for its high-efficiency, air-cooled, heavy-duty (HA) gas turbines. The company is experiencing unprecedented growth as technology companies, data center developers, and utilities seek to secure power amid rising electricity demand.

GE Vernova's large-scale HA gas turbines provide multiple gigawatts of behind-the-meter power, a capability that has become increasingly important as utilities and hyperscalers seek to increase capacity without driving up electricity prices.

The company is seeing strong product sales and slot reservation agreements extending to 2032, highlighting the robust demand for gas turbines. But that's not all: For every gigawatt of HA turbines, GE Vernova expects to generate roughly $500 million in high-margin service revenue. Here's why that's the real story for GE Vernova that outlasts this historic equipment boom.

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