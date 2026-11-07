Every Humanoid Robot Needs Rare-Earth Magnets. Here's the American Stock Positioned to Sell Them -- and It's Down 62%.

The rise of humanoid robots could be one of the next decade's most important technology trends. Tesla is betting heavily on its Optimus robots and expects humanoid robotics to become its most important product category. Meanwhile, Chinese pure plays including Unitree Robotics are also aiming to build leading positions in the fledgling tech category.

Rising demand for humanoid robots is set to push demand for rare-earth minerals and magnets even higher because these elements and composites are crucial foundations for some of the capabilities that make these robots special. There's a catch, though. Geopolitical dynamics and broader supply constraints mean that sourcing rare-earth materials and magnets could be very difficult -- especially for U.S.-based companies.

The good news is that MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is positioning itself to address this potentially huge supply chain issue, and it could wind up delivering big wins for patient investors.

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