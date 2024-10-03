Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
03.10.2024 16:09:00

Every Super Micro Computer Stock Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Number

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) stock is still up more than 1,000% over the last three years, thanks to rising demand for its high-performance rack servers tied to artificial intelligence (AI). Its share price is also down 66% from the lifetime high it reached earlier this year.While a wide range of factors will play a role in shaping the server specialist's future stock performance, investors should pay particular attention to one key metric.Gross profit is calculated by subtracting the cost to produce a product from the revenue generated on the sale of that product. Gross profit margins are a key indicator of pricing power and have a major impact on the overall profitability of a business. Notably, Supermicro's gross profit margins have been on a downward trend lately.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

