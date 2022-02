Every Time Mark Zuckerberg Mentioned TikTok on Meta's Earnings Call

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most companies avoid calling out their competition by name during public conference calls with analysts. But Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg couldn't keep one name out of his mouth during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call: TikTok.Zuckerberg mentioned TikTok five times during the call, as he focused on the potential for Meta's rival product Reels to grow engagement and improve monetization long term. Here's why the Meta founder was so focused on the social media pioneer in short-form video.Image source: Instagram.Continue reading