Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
09.12.2025 19:43:00
Every XRP Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Number in 2026
As an XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) investor, it's tempting to focus on old-school financial metrics such as the price per token or trading volumes. These figures have held relatively steady in 2025, after a big boost around the presidential election in November 2024. Since there are spot-price XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) these days, sophisticated investors might watch cash inflows into the leading Canary XRP ETF (NASDAQ: XRPC) fund.But I'm much more interested in a different XRP metric. This cryptocurrency exists for the particular purpose of enabling fast, low-cost payments across international borders. There are a few secondary use cases, but cross-border transactions are the meat and potatoes of XRP investing.So for true long-term investors, one figure stands head and shoulders above all the others. You should watch the daily number of XRP payments in 2026, as this figure sets the tone for XRP's real-world usage.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
