|
13.11.2023 16:08:04
Everybody's Watching This Trio of Dow Stocks This Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been lagging the broader market in 2023, having fallen to a loss for the year in late October before a big bounce carried it back into positive territory. Nevertheless, with just a 3% rise year to date, the Dow has some investors thinking that it's missing out on key growth trends that have carried other indexes much more sharply upward.With the key holiday shopping season upon us, retail stocks in the Dow will play a key role in determining the fate of the popular stock benchmark for the remainder of the year. Retailers Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) will release their latest financial reports this week, and both Dow components could move markets. Also making a report will be networking giant Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO). Here's what to look out for from these three companies.Shareholders in Home Depot will get the latest results from the home improvement retailer early Tuesday, and they'll be hoping for some good news. The stock is down so far in 2023, and many expect Home Depot to remain under pressure.
Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen
