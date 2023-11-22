Everyone: We Want More Holiday Deals; T-Mobile: Hold My iPhone

The Un-carrier just dropped more deals ahead of Cyber Monday to help everyone score even more this holiday season! Whether you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone to capture lasting memories this holiday season, pick up an Apple Watch to stay connected and healthy, need new AirPods to go hands-free with the help of Siri, or all three … T-Mobile’s got you and you and yep, even you covered.

Check out these Un-carrier deals for new and existing customers, including deals for businesses and Metro by T-Mobile customers, with most available now through Cyber Monday (and some even beyond):

T-Mobile customers

iPhone 15 on Us when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Next/Go5G Plus, Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm on Us when adding a new watch line and T-Mobile will throw in AirPods 2nd Gen on Us via virtual prepaid Mastercard after 60 days. That’s over $1000 in savings when taking advantage of all three offers!

iPhone 13 on Us when adding a line on almost ANY plan. Available online only starting November 26 for a limited time.

$200 off Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm or 45mm) or Apple Watch Ultra 2 when adding a new watch line. Available online only starting today.

…all offers with 24 monthly bill credits, plus sales tax.

T-Mobile for Business customers

iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad 9th Gen and Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm all on Us when signing up for an eligible business plan — that is nearly $2000 in savings on these devices!

iPhone 14 on Us when adding a line on ANY Business Unlimited plan starting at $25 per line a month for six lines or more — no trade required!

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm on Us when adding a new watch line.

AirPods 2nd Gen on Us when picking up a new iPhone plus Apple Watch or iPad.

…all offers with 24 monthly bill credits, plus sales tax.

Metro customers

iPhone 12 for ONLY $99.99 out the door — the lowest price in prepaid — when bringing a number over to Metro’s best plan and showing ID at a local Metro store.

Holiday bonus: No activation fees. No contracts, no price hikes and no surprises when joining. It’s Nada Yada Yada — wireless without the gotchas.

Plus, a one-day only, online only Cyber Monday deal. Go here on Monday, November 27.

For more deets on T-Mobile’s Apple deals, head to: t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. For T-Mobile for Business Apple offers, visit t-mobile.com/business/apple-business-iphone-deals. For Metro, visit metrobyt-mobile.com/deals/apple.

And for more gifts, check out the 2023 Holiday Gift Guide — a collection of the best tech gift ideas serving inspo for allllll the holiday shopping needs!

Limited time offers; subject to change. See full offer details at T-Mobile.com. Free phones: Contact us before cancelling account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $1,099.99 – iPhone 15 Pro 256GB). Plus tax & $35 device connection charge. For well-qualified. Free Watches: If you cancel wireless account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $329.99 – Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 44mm). Plus tax & $35 device connection charge. $15 premium wearable service required. Air Pods: If you cancel wireless account, balance on required finance agreement is due ($129.99 – AirPods Gen 2). Plus tax. On approved credit. Metro Offers: Device offers aren’t available if you're switching from T-Mobile or were with Metro in the past 180 days. No Price Hikes means that when you join Metro, we won't raise your rate for talk, text, and smartphone data. EVER. For new customers only. But if a limited-time promo ends, a third-party raises their service cost, or you use a per-use service, your monthly price might change.

