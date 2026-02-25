Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
25.02.2026 17:13:23
Everyone Is Betting on Polymarket, but Smart Investors Are Betting on This AI Stock Instead
Polymarket, the cryptocurrency-based prediction market, has become a top betting platform for future events since its launch in 2020. It hosted nearly half a million monthly active traders as of last October, according to The Block, even though it's been banned in over a dozen countries.Polymarket is popular because it allows traders to bet on economic data, elections, geopolitical events, tech product launches, and other news events. It's also easy to use because its traders bet on simple "yes" or "no" outcomes with their USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) deposits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!