Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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28.06.2026 13:05:00
Everyone Is Talking About SpaceX. Here Are 2 Growth Stocks I Like Much Better.
Everyone is talking about Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), commonly known as SpaceX. With Elon Musk at its helm, it gets a lot of attention. That's part of why it easily raised $86 billion in its historic initial public offering, which was oversubscribed by more than four times.But there's plenty of risk in owning SpaceX stock. The company is already doing great things, but that doesn't automatically make it a great investment. It's astronomically expensive and spending like money is going out of style; the fundamentals should always be of prime importance to investors.I may want to revisit SpaceX later, when it's cheaper and looking in better financial shape. But right now, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and On Holding (NYSE: ONON) look like much better growth stocks. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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