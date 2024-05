Everyone Is Talking About Tesla -- Is It a Good Long-Term Option?

If you've been keeping up on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) lately, you've probably only seen negative headlines. With headwinds forming in the electric vehicle (EV) market, multiple rounds of layoffs, and some rumors that it would be scrapping its highly anticipated sub-$25,000 model, Tesla hasn't been able to catch a break.With the bad news piling on and investors having their fortitude tested, it's worth asking: Is Tesla still a good long-term option?Image source: Tesla .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel