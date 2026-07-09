Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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10.07.2026 00:30:00
Everyone Is Watching Greg Abel. But Another Berkshire Hathaway Stock Picker Is Quietly Winning in 2026.
As he retired as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), Warren Buffett appointed Greg Abel his successor. Yet while Abel may be captain of the ship, don't assume that makes him the sole allocator for Berkshire's stock portfolio.As you may recall, up until late 2025, the same time Buffett retired, Berkshire had two investment managers overseeing portions of the portfolio: Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. Combs has since left for a role at JPMorgan, but Weschler has remained in his position. Moreover, two stocks selected by Weschler personally for the Berkshire portfolio have performed extremely well over the past year: DaVita (NYSE: DVA) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI).With this, Weschler's recent success and continued presence could clue us in on Berkshire's long-term prospects during the post-Buffett era.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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