Everyone Knows About Mario, Pikachu, and Zelda Today. But Nintendo Surprisingly Started 90 Years Before Its First Video Game.

It was Christmas day 1989 -- or maybe it was 1988 -- when a much younger version of me unwrapped his first Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) video game console.I was over the Moon with this Christmas present. Prior to this moment, I had only played the NES with my best friend who lived across the street. Every day we'd spend hours playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game until his mom would finally have enough and send us outside.My experience is likely similar to other kids from the 1980s. The NES home console from video game company Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) launched in the U.S. in 1985. And it was a runaway success story, propelling the company to the forefront of consumer awareness. It reportedly sold over 60 million NES consoles, which was an unprecedented number for a video game company at the time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel