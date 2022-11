Everyone's Down On Credit Suisse. Here's Why I Love It.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are no two ways about it -- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is a disaster. From 2021's implosion of hedge fund Archegos Capital to recently announced fundraising at less-than-ideal terms (not to mention a few other gaffes in the meantime), it's no wonder Credit Suisse shares are now priced at a third of their pre-pandemic peak from early 2020. Indeed, the stock's lost more than 90% of its value since 2007's high, largely due to the same lack of discipline that's been so pronounced just within the past few months.But as the old adage goes, nothing lasts forever. Enough shareholders and creditors finally had enough to jolt the Zurich-based outfit into real change. The stock may be near a major bottom, if it hasn't hit one already.On the off chance you're reading this and don't already know, financial firm Credit Suisse is on the ropes. Its oversized stake in now-failed hedge fund Archegos is arguably its biggest recent blunder, leading to $5.5 billion in booked losses in early 2021.