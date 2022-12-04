|
04.12.2022 13:00:00
Everyone's Down on Lemonade. Here's Why I Love It.
The best one can say about Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock right now is that is that it hasn't continued to slide into oblivion. It's down 55% this year, but it lost most of that at the beginning of the year. It's more or less hovering around a 10% loss in value over the past few months, so it looks like most investors think it deserves this price based on its recent performance.Lemonade stock has been crushed under the weight of a market that's intolerant to unprofitable growth stocks, like many of its peers in this category. However, I think Lemonade has a very bright future, and I'm holding on to my shares. Here's why.It's unusual for customers to like insurance companies, and that's exactly what the impetus was for Daniel Schreiber and Shai Winninger to start Lemonade. They sought to create an insurance company that was technologically advanced and customer focused, and this is the result. So far, they have achieved what they set out to do, and Lemonade has been demonstrating fantastic growth since it got started, mainly because consumers seem to like the ease of buying policies and filing claims. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
