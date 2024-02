Everyone's Talking About These 2 Biotech IPO Stocks, But Are They Buys?

Buying biotech stocks right after their initial public offerings (IPO) tends to be a daring and risky move. With little in the way of historical performance to rely on, and often no revenue to show, the earliest public investors are typically well-informed supporters of their companies -- but also the first to take significant losses if things go sour.With that context in mind, let's take a look at a pair of widely watched biopharmas that just had their IPOs. The market's conversation about the merits of the underlying businesses is just getting started, and that means there might be outsized gains for those who are bold enough to invest. But tread carefully!Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYTX) closed its IPO on February 12, and it raised $367 million in the process. The initial expectations for its fundraising were that it'd end up with around $180 million, so its actual haul is a stunning early success.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel