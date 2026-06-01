Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
01.06.2026 09:52:00
Everyone's Watching SpaceX -- but This IPO Stock Could Have Much Bigger Upside
SpaceX's upcoming initial public offering (IPO) continues to dominate financial headlines. That isn't surprising, considering that the space technology company plans to launch with a valuation of around $1.8 trillion and is one of multibillionaire Elon Musk's top investments. However, many investors are overlooking another company that filed its IPO paperwork the same week as SpaceX. Oura, which makes smart rings that monitor health and sleep, announced on May 21, 2026, that it had submitted a confidential IPO filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although Oura's market cap will be only a fraction of SpaceX's, this IPO stock could have much greater upside. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26
|Investors race to get exposure to SpaceX ahead of IPO (Financial Times)
|
29.05.26