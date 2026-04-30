NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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01.05.2026 00:10:00
Everyone's Wondering What's Next for Nvidia. This News From Amazon and Alphabet Offers Us an Idea That's Strikingly Clear
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings and stock price have soared in recent years as customers rushed to get in on its artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The company makes the most powerful chip systems, ones that have guided AI models through crucial tasks such as training and inference -- and this strength has kept big tech customers coming back.Who are Nvidia's customers? The company doesn't list them, but commentary from these players tells us that they are giants such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and others. In the case of cloud service providers, like the first three I mentioned here, they then offer their customers access to Nvidia's platforms.As the AI boom roars on, investors have brought up a logical question: What's next for Nvidia? Everyone has wondered whether the chip giant will continue to reign and generate enormous levels of growth or whether growth will slow. The latest news from Amazon and Alphabet offers us an idea that's strikingly clear.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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