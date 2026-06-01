Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
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01.06.2026 02:07:00
Everything Could Change for Plug Power by 2060. Here's 1 Reason to Buy Now, and 2 Reasons Not to.
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares have had a wild ride over the years. Since going public in 1999, the hydrogen stock has lost around 98% of its original value. Over the past 12 months, however, shares have surged by more than 380%.The truth is that Plug Power isn't the company it was in decades past. Today, the company is a bona fide climate change stock, with rising global regulatory tailwinds making its hydrogen fuel systems more economically viable. According to one industry report, "clean hydrogen will grow 100-fold from today ... by 2060." The hydrogen industry growing 100-fold by 2060 provides a long-term foundation of growth for Plug Power despite its relatively paltry $5 billion market cap. Before you jump in, however, there is one key risk to keep in mind.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Plug Power Inc.
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26.05.26
|Zweite Chance der Wasserstoffbranche: Aktien von NEL, Ballard Power, ITM und Plug Power mit starker Performance (finanzen.at)
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24.05.26
|Wasserstoff-Boom: Plug Power-Aktie glänzt mit +10% in einer Woche (finanzen.at)
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12.05.26
|Plug Power-Aktie in Grün: Konzern macht weiter Verluste - Umsatz steigt (finanzen.at)
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Plug Power verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.05.26