EVgo and Lyft Launch New Partnership to Accelerate Rideshare Electrification Nationwide

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the launch of a new EV charging discount program for rideshare drivers on the Lyft platform. This expansion of EVgo and Lyft’s collaboration demonstrates the companies’ shared commitment to achieving mass EV adoption and increases access to convenient fast charging infrastructure for rideshare drivers.

"Electrifying our transportation network is a critical component in fighting climate change. We know many drivers on Lyft want to switch to EVs, which is why we’re focused on addressing the biggest barriers they face in transitioning: upfront costs and access to affordable charging. This expanded partnership with EVgo is an important step in addressing the second barrier and part of a suite of new offerings to support drivers in switching to an EV on Lyft,” said Paul Augustine, Lyft’s Director of Sustainability.

Starting this week, drivers on the Lyft platform will be able to enroll in the new program with EVgo via the Lyft Driver app. Once enrolled, drivers in certain markets with Lyft Gold and Platinum status can save up to 45% on session costs over EVgo’s standard Pay As You Go rates.* In addition, drivers with Lyft will enjoy waived monthly fees at EVgo’s more than 850 fast charging locations nationwide.

"The number of rideshare drivers in the U.S. has climbed above one million, with many millions more Americans taking advantage of ridesharing services every day.** Accelerating the transition of rideshare vehicles to electric is a critical piece of transportation electrification in this country. Drivers with Lyft are uniquely positioned to benefit from EV use as well as be champions for electrification in the communities they serve,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo. "We appreciate this new partnership with Lyft and look forward to helping all drivers on the Lyft platform save on fast charging with EVgo and get back on the road quickly.”

EVgo’s expanded partnership with Lyft aims to reduce emissions from the transportation sector by providing rideshare drivers with increased opportunities and incentives to adopt EVs. The new EV charging discount program with Lyft arrives shortly after recent enhancements to the EVgo network, including the availability of EVgo Autocharge+, which enables drivers to initiate a charging session by simply plugging in. Tesla drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter can take advantage of Autocharge+, as well as access fast charging – up to 250kW – at many EVgo DC fast charging stations.

Electric rideshare drivers rely on public charging infrastructure to recharge on the go. A 2019 study from EVgo found that rideshare drivers typically drive 3-7x more miles than the average EV owner, leading some drivers to charge multiple times per day. As a result, urban charging solutions play a vital role in helping drivers make the transition to EVs -- and today, Lyft is leading by example on electric and hybrid vehicle adoption, with vehicles on its network being approximately 22% more fuel efficient than the U.S. on average.

