EVgo and the South Jersey Transportation Authority Open New Fast Charging Station on the Atlantic City Expressway at the Farley Service Plaza

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) today announced the opening of the first EVgo public fast charging station at milepost 21.3 on the Atlantic City Expressway. The addition of four new 200 kW fast charging stalls extends EVgo’s collaboration with transportation agencies and total station count to 17 EVgo-owned and operated locations across the Garden State.

"The SJTA is excited about our partnership with EVgo and this new charging station at Farley Travel Plaza will provide EV drivers with convenient and reliable charging service while traveling along the Atlantic City Expressway and support the state’s growing EV registrations,” said SJTA Executive Director, Stephen F. Dougherty. "Thanks to EVgo, drivers have an additional amenity to take advantage of alongside the food, ATM, gift shop, picnic area, dog walk and tourist information offerings currently available,” he added.

Drivers who visit the Farley Service Plaza station can initiate a charging session by using the EVgo app, EVgo program card or by credit card. EV drivers who sign up for and use an EVgo account will also unlock lower charging rates and earn EVgo Rewards™ points after every charge, which can be redeemed for charging credit.

"EVgo recognizes that more convenient and reliable fast charging on New Jersey roads means even more EV drivers can travel through South Jersey with the SJTA,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. "These new EVgo fast charging stations on the Atlantic City Expressway are a win-win-win: a key part of EVgo’s continued growth, an integral piece of the state’s broader electrification goals, and a clear benefit to drivers looking to take advantage of the benefits of electric transportation.”

Built in collaboration with Nissan and funded in part by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's It Pay$ to Plug In program, this new fast charging station will add charging infrastructure along a major corridor in South New Jersey. In 2020, Governor Phil Murphy set a goal of registering 330,000 EVs in the state by 2025 and more than 2 million by 2035. As of December 2021, there were approximately 46,453 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) registered in New Jersey, up 61% from 2020.1 The growing EV adoption in the state warrants the fast deployment of charging infrastructure.

EVgo’s public fast charging network in New Jersey boasts 54 charging stalls, 46 DC fast charging stalls and 8 L2 stalls. Six of EVgo’s 17 locations in the state are within the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s territory which includes two of the busiest toll roads in the U.S. – The New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles. With more than 850 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states and approximately 375,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

