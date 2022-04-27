EVgo Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call

EVgo Inc. ("EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may access a live webcast of the conference available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website at https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 407-4018 or for international callers, (201) 689-8471 and referencing EVgo. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers, (412) 317-6671 and using the PIN 13729219. The replay will be available until May 25, 2022. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website.

