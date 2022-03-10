EVgo Energizes New Station at Wawa in Philadelphia Bringing Evgo Chargers to 6 Stores Across the Convenience Retailer’s Chain

EVgo Inc, the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and Wawa Inc., a regional convenience store retailer, yesterday announced the opening of the first live EVgo public fast charging station at a Wawa store in Pennsylvania. The new charging station, located at 3901 Aramingo Ave in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, powers four charging stalls through two 100 kW fast chargers and one 350 kWh fast charger, capable of simultaneous charging. The launch of this new station marks EVgo’s sixth charging site at a Wawa location, and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and lineup of local speakers on-site yesterday, March 9th.

"Our partnership with EVgo ensures Wawa stores are able to provide convenient EV charging services along with other amenities drivers are looking for,” said Vincent Cipollone, Director of Retail Fuels, Wawa. "Our store on Aramingo Avenue provides EV charging services to Philadelphia and is part of our current network of 80 stores hosting EV charging, which builds upon our mission of providing conveniences designed to meet the needs of our customers and furthering our commitment to sustainability through our partnership with EVgo.”

EVgo customers charging and shopping at Wawa have the added flexibility of going into the store for fresh, built-to-order foods, beverages, and coffee or taking advantage of Wawa’s curbside delivery through the Wawa app.

"Many convenience stores are strategically located along high-traffic areas, and EVgo and Wawa are a great match - as a priority destination for customers seeking quick access to food and fuel,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "An effective transition to electric vehicles requires infrastructure and our work with Wawa allows us to provide ideal locations for customers, particularly in the dense urban area of Philadelphia where many EV drivers may not have access to home chargers. We look forward to bringing more sites online with Wawa.”

Built in collaboration with General Motors and funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection’s Driving PA Forward initiative, this new station will provide a convenient and reliable EV charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play. Within Pennsylvania, public DC fast chargers are an integral part to achieving the state’s climate objectives of a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and an 80% reduction by 2050. EVgo and Wawa are slated to develop additional fast charging infrastructure in the state, bringing more charging options and working towards the goals of the Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan.

EVgo and Wawa have two additional charging sites currently under construction – one site in Pennsylvania and another in Maryland – which are expected to be operational in the next few months. Today, EVgo’s public fast charging network in Pennsylvania features 40 charging stalls, 32 DC fast chargers and 7 L2 chargers.

With stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. Wawa’s partnership with EVgo builds upon the company’s existing EV charging offerings and recent milestones, such as surpassing one million EV charging sessions in 2021. Currently, Wawa offers EV charging at 80 locations across its operating area.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the new charging site yesterday, March 9th, and featured a lineup of local officials including Vincent Cipollone, Director of Retail Fuels, Wawa; Patrick McDonnell, Pennsylvania Environmental Protection Secretary; Christine Knapp, Director of the Office of Sustainability for the City of Philadelphia; and Ted Brooks, Vice President of Investor Relations at EVgo.

For more information around the locations of EV chargers within the EVgo charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 310,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and "certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #29 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2021 and #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa.

