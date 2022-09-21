EVgo’s Autocharge+ Sets New Bar for Streamlined EV Charging Experience Across Nationwide Public Network

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the launch of Autocharge+, setting a new standard for EV convenience by enabling streamlined charging for EV drivers across the country. With Autocharge+, which is available at all EVgo DC fast charging locations, drivers with compatible EVs are able to start a charging session in seconds by simply plugging in – eliminating the need to swipe a credit card, tap an EVgo Program Card (RFID), or open an app to initiate a session.

"EVgo believes every step of the charging experience must be convenient and easy, including locating and reserving a charger, finding nearby shopping and experiences, and now with Autocharge+, seamlessly initiating a charging session,” said Ivo Steklac, Chief Technology Officer at EVgo. "The modern digital technology we’ve built is making charging an EV even simpler than fueling up at a gas station. Autocharge+ is game-changing just like mobile wallets and same-day delivery have become, once again demonstrating EVgo’s leadership in delivering cutting-edge charging services for EV drivers.”

Autocharge+ arrives on the heels of EVgo’s recently announced availability of Plug and Charge for all General Motor EVs with fast charging capabilities on the EVgo network. The launch makes the convenience of Autocharge+, previously deployed for EVgo’s fleet customers, now available to all drivers with a compatible CCS EV.* Many CCS EV models are Autocharge+ compatible, including the Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, GMC Hummer EV, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Hyundai Kona Electric, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia Niro Electric, Kia EV8, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Polestar 2, Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4x, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Autocharge+ is available exclusively to EVgo customers. To take advantage of the new feature, existing and new customers will need to enroll their EV in the EVgo app by navigating to the vehicle section, adding or selecting their EV, and request to enroll**. Note that to complete enrollment, drivers must then plug into an EVgo charger.

For more information about Autocharge+, click here.

For more information around the locations of fast chargers within EVgo’s charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

*EV models that use CHAdeMO connectors do not have a unique identifier, and therefore cannot use Autocharge+.

**GM drivers can enroll in GM’s Plug and Charge and EVgo Autocharge using the GM app for their specific model (e.g. myChevrolet, myCadillac, etc.), and don’t need to be at a charger to complete enrollment.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since its founding in 2010, EVgo has led the way to a cleaner transportation future and its network has been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2019 through renewable energy certificates. As the nation’s largest public fast charging network, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network features over 850 fast charging locations – currently serving over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states – and continues to add more DC fast charging locations through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

