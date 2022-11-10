Eviation Announces Order for 20 Alice All-Electric Aircraft from Australia’s Northern Territory Air Services

Sale will Introduce Carbon-Free Flight Technology to Remote Outback Region

ARLINGTON, Wash., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft , a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Northern Territory Air Services (NTAS), an Australian scheduled airline and charter aircraft operator, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 20 all-electric Alice commuter aircraft. The Alice is leading the way towards a new era of carbon-free, cost-effective and convenient electric aviation. Together, these attributes will empower NTAS to sustainably serve its customers in remote areas of Australia through the enhanced provision of point-to-point air transport.

The Eviation Alice is the first flight-proven all-electric commuter aircraft of its scale – capable of carrying nine passengers, or 2,600 lbs of useful load in a cargo configuration. Built from a clean-sheet design around magniX's industry-leading electric propulsion system, Alice produces zero carbon emissions and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops – thereby providing the opportunity to activate more routes. Alice will typically operate flights ranging from 150 miles to 250 miles.

NTAS is based in Alice Springs, the gateway to the Northern Territory of Australia's outback, providing a link to major airlines for passengers arriving and departing from Alice Springs, Uluru and Mt. Isa Airports. It specializes in scheduled and charter air services for business groups, private and tourist travel, and cargo transport. The company has prioritized the adoption of carbon-free and sustainable technologies and is working with a range of stakeholders to support the introduction of all-electric flight.

The Next Frontier of Connecting Communities

"Australia is recognized around the world for its breathtaking scenery and adopting carbon-free technologies is fundamental to preserving the environment for future generations," said Ian Scheyer, CEO of Northern Territory Air Services. "Eviation's all-electric Alice aircraft provides us with the opportunity to chart a sustainable path forward in connecting communities across the country. With the adoption of electric aviation, we will be able to provide cost-effective and convenient passenger and cargo flights across the outback."

"We value the forward-looking approach NTAS is taking to electrifying both passenger and freight transport services as well as promoting green tourism," said Gregory Davis, President and CEO of Eviation. "The introduction of sustainable technology to meet the needs of NTAS and its customers demonstrates the versatility of electric aviation, and the ubiquitous opportunities for positive transformation through emissions-free regional air travel. With world leaders currently meeting at the COP27 climate summit, I can think of no better time to highlight the power of this technology to help communities and the planet."

"Electric aviation will transform the way that people and goods move throughout Australia," said Eddie Jaisaree, Vice President, Commercial Sales at Eviation. "Together, we are bringing the convenience of air travel to communities that have not traditionally benefited from flight connectivity – in a sustainable and affordable way."

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to delight operators and passengers with green, cost efficient and convenient regional transportation. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.com.

About NTAS

Northern Territory Air Services specializes in providing scheduled airline services and customized aircraft charter and flight solutions for business groups, private travel and remote Australian cargo transport. Northern Territory Air Services also offers unique outback air charters, scenic flights and air safari experiences, including indigenous cultural experiences and a dining experience under the outback sky. Day trips as well as scenic flights are tailored to individual needs and budget. For more information, visit www.ntas.com.au .

